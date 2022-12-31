Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

DG stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 43.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 92,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 88.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

