Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)
