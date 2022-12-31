Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dolphin Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

