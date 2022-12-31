DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 6,425 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.37. 69,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $380.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

