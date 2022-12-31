DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,293. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

