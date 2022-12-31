DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 42,387 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 320,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,781,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 2,466,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

