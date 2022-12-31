DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 47,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,139,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

GILD stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,707. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.