DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.92. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

