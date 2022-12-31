DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 2.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $52,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,674. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

