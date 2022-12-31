DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $202,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 11,807,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,535,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.