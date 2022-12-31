DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,883. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.