DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $9 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

