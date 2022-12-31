DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 507.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 54,154 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,386,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,624,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

