DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 3,718 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,204,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,310,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

