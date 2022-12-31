Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $30.75 during trading on Friday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708. Dowa has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

About Dowa

(Get Rating)

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.