Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $30.75 during trading on Friday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708. Dowa has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.
About Dowa
