DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $431,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DPCS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

