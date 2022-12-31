Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the November 30th total of 229,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 123,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2,250.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,239,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 924,497 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $5,385,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 518,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 31.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,055,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

