E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 75,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

E-Home Household Service Stock Down 2.3 %

E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 603,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,407. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

