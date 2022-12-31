e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.93

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.93 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.52 ($0.20). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 29,760 shares changing hands.

e-therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £96.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.93. The company has a current ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.