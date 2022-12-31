EAC Trading 37% Lower Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. EAC has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $16,264.90 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03897885 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,640.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

