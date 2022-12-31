Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $191,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $192,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETG remained flat at $15.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

