Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 34.7% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,072. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

