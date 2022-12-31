Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 34.7% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,072. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
