eCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.92 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $420.30 million and $3.92 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,544.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00584321 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00249114 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036941 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000598 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,267,129,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,267,160,923,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
