Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Edap Tms Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,667. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Edap Tms by 136.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
