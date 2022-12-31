Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Edap Tms Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,667. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Edap Tms by 136.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

