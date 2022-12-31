Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.00 million-$274.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.43 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

