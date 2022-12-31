Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.00 million-$274.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.43 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

Elastic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.