Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Short Interest Update

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KGI Securities cut Electricity Generating from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Electricity Generating Stock Performance

Shares of Electricity Generating stock remained flat at $8.23 on Friday. Electricity Generating has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.

