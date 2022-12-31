Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in December

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,201. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
