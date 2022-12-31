Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Endesa has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

Get Endesa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELEZY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Endesa from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.