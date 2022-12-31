Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00017981 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $97.97 million and $1.44 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

