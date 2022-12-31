Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00017536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $95.83 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.37 or 0.02960297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.98 or 0.29598419 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.