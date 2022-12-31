Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after acquiring an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. 1,163,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.