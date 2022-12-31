Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Shares Up 300%

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Rating) shares shot up 300% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Epigenomics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Epigenomics Company Profile

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA.

