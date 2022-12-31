Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Shares of VRSK opened at $176.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $229.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.