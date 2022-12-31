Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

