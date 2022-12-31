Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

