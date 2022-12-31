Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

