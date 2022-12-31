Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $43.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57.

