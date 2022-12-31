Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,740 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $34.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.