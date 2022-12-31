Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,374 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

FTSM opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

