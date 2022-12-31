Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $351.55 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.96.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

