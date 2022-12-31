EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 16,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQRx by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 2,645,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,596. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that EQRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

