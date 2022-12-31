EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 17,281,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 28,349,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

EQTEC Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About EQTEC

(Get Rating)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.