Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $655.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $643.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.72. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

