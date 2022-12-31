Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Trimmed by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $655.03 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.72.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

