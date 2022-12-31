ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,405.00

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $2,405.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036255 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018286 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00226993 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00871357 USD and is up 10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,772.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

