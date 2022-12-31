Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

