Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,092.0 days.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $24.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

