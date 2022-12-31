EthereumFair Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.73 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002391 BTC on exchanges. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $48.73 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.40281746 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,093,583.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

