Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Capitalization Tops $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $4,348.25 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00010299 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

