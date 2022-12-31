Euler 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00020808 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $34.14 million and $1.11 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

