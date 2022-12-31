Euler (EUL) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Euler (EUL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Euler has a total market cap of $34.63 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00021029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

